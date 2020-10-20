Herbert George passes away

Kolkata: Herbert George (75) who was the Principal of MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School (MPBFHSS), Behala, died in the city on Monday after a short illness. He is survived by his son and daughter.

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

He has left behind a legacy which will be cherished by the people in the future. He was associated with the MP Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, Behala, for more than three decades and took the school to new heights through dedication and hard work. Before joining MPBFHSS, he was associated with Don Bosco Liluah and St Augustine's Day School, Kolkata.

He was a member of the Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate.