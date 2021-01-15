Her work for tribals and the downtrodden continues to inspire us: CM on Mahashweta Devi's birthday

Kolkata: Paying homage to Mahashweta Devi on her birth anniversary on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that "her work for the tribals and the downtrodden" acts as an inspiration to continue to do the same.



In a tweet on Thursday, Banerjee has stated: "Fondly remembering Mahashweta Di on her birth anniversary. We miss her. She was not only an acclaimed littérateur, but also a dedicated social activist, and a guide at a personal level. Her work for the tribals and the downtrodden continues to inspire us."

The people of Nandigram had witnessed the Ramon Magsaysay Award winner raising her voice against the erstwhile Left Front government's excesses to grab land of farmers.

The association of Mahasweta devi with Midnapore of which Nandigram is a small part was from the time when it was known a backward area and tribals used to survive eating ants failing to get two course of meal a day.

There was no concept of education for them and many died of poverty. Britishers used to call them "thaugii" or "thaks" which then meant

criminal.

So no schemes were taken up for their development even years after independence. She had started writing about them those drew attention of the upper strata of society and steps were taken for the development of Shabars and Lodhas.