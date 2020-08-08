Hemtabad case: CID arrests second accused

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the second accused person in connection with the suicide of BJP MLA of Hemtabad in North Dinajpur, Debendranath Roy, on Friday evening from Mothabari area in Malda.



Roy's body was found hanging outside a shop near his residence on July 13 morning. During investigation, the police had recovered a suicide note where he had mentioned names of two persons — Nilay Sinha and Mahbud Ali — and held them responsible for his death.

After preliminary investigations, the cops came to know that Roy used to work in a bank at Muhimganj and had come in touch with Sinha for the first time in 2016. Sinha had even stayed in a rented room in the MLA's house. Six to seven months ago, the MLA had planned to set up a rice mill as he was also into the business of Tulaipanji rice. Police suspect that Roy had somehow managed to collect around Rs 1.37 crore from the bank where he used to worked. He also collected some money from his close ones and handed over around Rs 1.5 crore to Sinha and Ali to set up the rice mill. But the project did not materialise and it led to depression as he failed to clear his debts.

Two days after the suicide, the probe was handed over to the CID following which Sinha was arrested from English Bazar area in Malda.

But Ali continued to evade arrest since Roy's body was found.

On Friday evening, Malda police were tipped off about Ali in Mothabari area. Police tracked him down and detained him. Sources informed that he has been brought to Raigunj and handed over to the CID later in the evening.