Hemant Soren's JMM to support Mamata, will not field any candidate

Kolkata: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will support Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the upcoming eight phased poll in Bengal.



Working president of JMM Hemant Soren announced that his party will not field any candidate from Bengal in the ensuing Assembly polls. A few days back, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had asked JMM leader Shibu Soren to stand with her in defeating "communal forces" and requested Hemant Soren to campaign for her in the state Assembly elections.

Interestingly, JMM is an alliance government with the Congress in Jharkhand while the Congress has tied up with the Left and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal and are contesting the polls against the BJP and the TMC.

JMM had earlier organised a rally in Purulia where Hemant Soren had announced that his party will be contesting in 40 seats.

According to political experts, JMM has influence in the tea gardens and adjoining pockets of Jharkhand bordering states, so their support will be a boost to the TMC.

The total population of tribals in Bengal is around 53 lakh which is 5.8 per cent of the state's population.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the JMM had contested from around two dozen constituencies in the state.

After Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar's NCP, the JMM has also decided to back the TMC in the state.

The eight phase polls in Bengal that kicks off from March 27 will continue till April 29. The counting will take place on May 2.