Helpless man rescued by govt official

BALURGHAT: A poor man had been sitting helplessly beside a road under a makeshift tarpaulin shade for over a few days without food and proper shelter till he was rescued by the secretary of zilla parishad Abhik Kumar Das during his visit to Banshihari block.



The man was identified as Rambhajan Malla (55), a resident of Harirampur. Das was accompanied by the BDO of Banshihari.

Speaking to the Millennium Post, Das said: "During my visit to Mahabari gram panchayat recently to take stock of the situation of Banglar

Awas Yojona, I noticed this aged person squatting under a tarpaulin shade. He was too weak to even walk alone. While I started inquiry, I came to know that he had been staying there without proper food and shelter for over a few days. I asked the BDO and Jt BDO of Banshihari who were with me to provide immediate relief materials to him." Malla was soon provided with food, tarpaulin and attires by the concerned BDO of Banshihari.

During inquiry the man informed Das that his name had not been enlisted in the list of households for which house building grant is given.

"I asked the BDO to include his name under the state government's Snehalay scheme. The processing is underway. Hopefully this destitute will soon get his own home in near future," Das said.