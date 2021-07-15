'Held terror suspects may have Al-Qaeda links'

KOLKATA: The three neo-Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorists, arrested in Kolkata, were setting up terror modules in Bengal and might have links with Al-Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI), police said.

It is suspected that they have associates in some districts of the state, a senior officer of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police said on

Tuesday.

"Initial interrogation revealed that the JMB operatives were trying to build modules in Bengal. These terrorists may have links with terror groups Al-Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI). The documents seized from them indicate this," the officer said.

The Special Task Forcearrested JMB operatives Najiur Rahman, Rabiul Islam and Sabir from Haridevpur area on Sunday.