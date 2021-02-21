Held in drug case, BJP youth leader Pamela accuses party men of conspiracy

Kolkata: The BJP's Yuva Morcha state secretary Pamela Goswami, who was arrested in a drug case, alleged that her own party workers had conspired to frame her.



Seeking a CID probe, she demanded immediate arrest of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's close aide Rakesh Singh—who is a BJP MP from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh—in connection with the case in which she was arrested.

On way to the Alipore Court from the police van, she shouted saying: "I have been framed. It is a conspiracy against me. Rakesh Singh, who is a close aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, should get arrested immediately".

It may be mentioned that Pamela was arrested from NR Avenue at New Alipore for possession of about 90 gm of cocaine on Friday. Police found pouches in her bag and on car seats, sources said. She was remanded in police custody till February 25.

She also alleged that Singh had sent his men to plant the pouches of cocaine that were recovered from her vehicle by the police.

Meanwhile, refuting all allegations, Singh claimed that he had no connection with Pamela and his name was being taken to discredit him.

Madhuchanda Goswami, Pamela's mother, said: "It is something unacceptable that my daughter was possessing cocaine. We belong to a middleclass family. So all these are unimaginable for members of our family."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the matter is under investigation and the police were doing their job. "Her photographs in social networking sites have well established that she was well connected with the BJP and again she is raising allegations against leaders of the same political party. So the matter is self-explanatory."

Sources said that the investigating officers have questioned Pamela after getting her custody to know the source from where she had got the cocaine. According to the sources, the preliminary investigation revealed some more names in this connection and soon they would also be summoned for questioning.