Heavy showers to lash North Bengal districts in next 48 hours: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday predicted heavy rainfall in North Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.



Some of the South Bengal districts may also witness light to moderate rainfall particularly the western parts on Saturday.

"Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur and some other districts in the North will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. An Orange alert has been issued for the North Bengal districts. The area has received less amount of rainfall this monsoon compared to its corresponding figure in the South," a weather official said.

According to MeT office prediction, districts like Birbhum, Murshidabad will also receive heavy rainfall. The city's sky and also in the adjoining areas may remain partly cloudy on Saturday. The highest temperature in Kolkata remained at 32.5 degree Celsius which was 1 degree below normal. The lowest temperature stood at around 25.4 degree Celsius. The highest relative humidity remained at 98 percent.

A low-pressure trough was situated over Jharkhand and Bihar, which may turn into a depression. The intensity of rainfall will reduce in North Bengal from Sunday evening.

MeT office added that the city has received 31 percent more rainfall in September than it usually gets during this time of the year. The city may also witness a delayed retreat of monsoon this year. City dwellers are apprehensive about whether it will continue to rain in the city during the Durga Puja. Gangetic Bengal has received 31 percent more rainfall during this monsoon.

"Bengal received 15 percent more rainfall in June and September this year than what the state usually gets during this period. Bengal normally witnesses a retreat in the monsoon in the middle of September but this year it is still continuing," the weather official said.

The city had received incessant rains in the past few days but the situation has considerably improved on Friday.