Heavy showers leave several areas choked, trigger flood-like situation

KOLKATA: Several South Bengal districts received overnight rainfall leading to water-logging problems. Release of water from barrages has further complicated the situation in the western districts.



Various parts of Durgapur were waterlogged due to prolonged rainfall. Many roads were inundated in Kadaroad, Andal rail pool and various other areas under ward 34 in Durgapur Municipal Corporation. Around 21,500 cusec water was released from Durgapur barrage on Thursday. Rising water level in various rivers and intermittent rainfall triggered a flood-like situation. Railpara area, Ramkrishnadanga, Dhadka and many other areas under ward 41 of Asansol Municipal Corporation were inundated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday pointed out that as Jharkhand and Bihar receive more rainfall, water would eventually be diverted to Bengal as a result districts like Burdwan, Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly would turn vulnerable. She urged people to stay alert in the coastal areas as well. Necessary instructions had been issued to various districts and administrations were asked to take precautionary measures.

Water-level in Hooghly has gone up. There is a flood-like situation in Arambagh, Khanakul and other areas in Hooghly. People have to remain cautious in the coastal areas. Lightning has been taking place frequently due to global warming, said Banerjee.

Birbhum also received heavy rainfall and several stretches were inundated. Even farmlands were affected in Birbhum.

Overnight rainfall affected normal life in various South Bengal districts. South 24-Parganas also received rainfall. Various parts of Sonarpur went under water.

Incidentally, Sujay Mondal (18), a resident of Patuli was electrocuted. The incident occurred around 4 pm on Friday. The incident triggered chaos and people got agitated and staged demonstrations.