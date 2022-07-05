Heavy rains to elude city, temp to rise
KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted light to moderate rainfall in various South Bengal districts in the next 24 hours while the coastal districts may receive some more spells. There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in the city yet.
Temperature in the city may go up in the next couple of days and high humidity will continue to haunt the people in south Bengal. The highest temperature was hovering around 32-33 degree Celsius in the past few days. Kolkata received light rainfall on Saturday and Sunday as well and the sky also remained cloudy.
It may be mentioned here that after two years, Kolkata has registered a record deficit of rain at 59 per cent in June this year. There may be few spells of thundershowers in some of the western districts of the state in the next two days. East Midnapore, Jhargram and South 24-Parganas may receive moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.
The MeT office said that the city may receive rainfall in July compared to that of June. Kolkata had recorded a rain deficit of around 68 per cent in 2019. Unlike south Bengal that has registered an overall rain deficit of around 49 per cent, north Bengal received 50 per cent excess rainfall.
