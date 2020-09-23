Heavy rains throw life out of gear in the Hills of North Bengal

Darjeeling: As heavy rains continued unabated, multiple landslides were reported at the National Highway 10, connecting Kalimpong district and Sikkim with the plains of Siliguri. Light vehicles have been diverted owing to this.



The region has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Monday evening. The NH10 which has been witnessing regular landslides was shut down again since midnight owing to multiple landslides. The first slice occurred at 29th Mile. Later during the day another slide occurred at the Sevok Kalibari area followed by a major slide at Setijhora at around 2:30pm.

"Due to the extensive damage caused to NH 10, the goods vehicle movement between Siliguri and Kalimpong/Sikkim has been affected. Small vehicles are diverted through different routes through Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Road restoration for allowing Heavy Goods Vehicles would take some time as informed by PWD," stated Harikrishna Pai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

As an emergency measure, heavy goods vehicles below 10 tonnes shall be diverted through Coronation bridge- DamDim Morh-Gorubatan- Lava onward to Kalimpong or Rungpo (via Bhalu marg) and back . However the existing load limit of 10 tonnes on coronation bridge is to be followed by such vehicles (SML or similar vehicles can be allowed,) informed the SP.

Landslides have been reported from different parts of the Hills. With heavy rainfall in the region majority of the rivers of North Bengal are in spate.

Meanwhile, an elderly couple is reported to be stranded in a stretch of land in the middle of Balasan river in Doodhey in the Mirik subdivision. It has been reported that the couple work in the query on the banks of the river. They had gone there on Tuesday to work. With heavy rains and the river in spate, they got stranded in a stretch of land with the river flowing in on both the sides. Attempts are on by local residents to rescue the couple. In the past 24 hours, Kurseong received 225.2 mm of rain; Darjeeling 104mm; Kalimpong 56.2 mm; Siliguri 178 mm; Jalpaiguri 180.2 mm and Gangtok 38.6mm.

There is an "Orange" rainfall warning issued by the IMD for the next 48 hours in this region. "Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places over North Bengal and heavy rain over Sikkim," stated Dr Gopi Nath Raha of IMD, Gangtok.