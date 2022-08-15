Heavy rains: 'Red warning' issued for Monday
KOLKATA: Referring to the incessant rainfall, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that vast areas in South 24-Parganas, including Sunderbans, and also North 24-Parganas were flooded.
Meanwhile, a 'Red warning' was issued for the fishermen by the meteorological department for Monday also. Water-bound activities will remain restricted to the coast of East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas districts, particularly Digha, Mandarmoni and Sagar. According to the meteorological department, the heavy rainfall will continue on Monday, especially in coastal districts like South 24-Parganas and East Medinipur. The wind speed at these two places will be 50 kilometer per hour. Gusty wind speed i.e. 40 to 50 kilometer per hour will prevail over North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts on Monday. However, there will not be any direct impact on Kolkata. Considering the heavy rainfall received in the city on Sunday, the intensity will decrease on Monday, although the sky will remain cloudy. Nadia, Murshidabad and North Bengal will receive normal rainfall. An official of the department also stated that from August 1 to till date, Bengal received normal rainfall that is expected at this time of the year. The well marked low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal along the coast of north Odisha and West Bengal has slightly moved west north-westwards and concentrated into a depression on Sunday. It lay centered over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and North Bengal, which are about 10 kilometer southeast of Digha and 90 kilometer east-northeast of Balasore.
The MeT also stated that it is likely to continue to move west north-westwards and maintain the intensity of depression during next 24 hours. The department had issued a yellow warning on Sunday. There is going to be light to moderate rainfall along with thunder at most places in South Bengal.
