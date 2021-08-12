Heavy rains predicted till Aug 15; North Bengal on 'Orange' alert

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore sounded a high alert for north Bengal as various districts there will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till August 15.



There is a possibility of landslides in the hills following prolonged rainfall. Water level in various rivers may also go up, warned the MeT office. Various south Bengal districts may also receive heavy rainfall.

'Orange' alert has been issued to various north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri for Friday.

There is a prediction of 200 mm rainfall in each district, sources said. 'Yellow' alert has been issued to the districts like Malda, North and South Dinajpur in north Bengal and Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia in the south on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the weather office prediction all these districts may receive rainfall up to 100 mm.

The intensity of rainfall will reduce in south Bengal from Friday but in north the situation will continue till Sunday. "Monsoon axis has changed its position and moved towards Himalayan foothills. It has covered a long stretch between Patna (Bihar) and Arunachal Pradesh. There has been a huge incursion of vapour from the sea. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri may receive very to very heavy rainfall particularly on Thursday and Friday. The intensity of rainfall will however be on the lower side in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur on Thursday and Friday," a weather official said. The sky will mostly remain cloudy in various parts of

north Bengal and in some parts in the south.

Last week, various south Bengal districts received heavy rainfall leading to the flood situation in some

districts.

The situations are not fully under control in the affected areas.

There may be thundershower and scattered rainfall in some pockets in south Bengal in the next 24 hours.