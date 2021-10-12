Heavy rains predicted from Sunday, scattered showers from Ashtami to Dashami

Kolkata: The Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted that low pressure trough will form over East Central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday as a result, various south Bengal districts including the city will receive heavy rains on Sunday and Monday. However, the districts will receive scattered rainfall along with thundershowers from Ashtami to Dashami. The intensity of rainfall will increase from Sunday.



The MeT office earlier said that there will be heavy rainfall between Navami and Dashami due to the formation of low pressure. There will be little delay in the formation of low pressure as a result south Bengal will witness rainfall on Sunday and Monday. There will be scattered rainfall between Ashtami and Dashami.

"Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore will scattered rainfall on the days of Ashtami, Nabami and Dashami. It will intensify from Sunday," a weather official said.

Low pressure has formed over north Andaman sea which will bring heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar islands. The states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala will receive heavy rainfall.

The process of withdrawal of rainfall begins from October 6 in north west parts of the country. But in case of Bengal the weather experts are yet to throw light on the withdrawal of rains from Bengal.

A fresh prediction of rainfall in various south Bengal districts has become a cause of concern for those who have taken refuge in relief centers in the affected areas of Hooghly's Arambag, Khanakul, Goghat, West Midnapore's Ghatal, Chandrakona.