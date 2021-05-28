Heavy rains lash city, high-tide in Hooghly floods some streets

kolkata: Large parts of Kolkata were inundated following torrential rains that lashed the city on Thursday afternoon. However, the accumulated water was cleared by the evening. There was water-logging in some areas in south and north Kolkata following the high tide in river Hooghly. The rainfall was triggered due to depression caused after the landfall of cyclone Yaas. The Alipore Meteorological office predicted that weather would improve from Friday.



The city woke up to an overcast sky and there was intermittent rain from 6am in different areas. The intensity increased and there was a heavy shower for two hours from 2pm. The massive water-logging was avoided as the intensity of the rain varied from area to area.

However, some areas in the city got inundated. There was knee-deep to waist-deep water on stretches of Sarat Bose Road, SP Mukherjee Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Chittaranjan Avenue. All the lanes and by-lanes around Rashbehari Avenue like Sardar Shankar Road, Lake Road and Jatin Bagchi Road got flooded. There was water-logging on Karl Marx Sarani and its neighbourhood. Stretches on Raja Ram Mohan Sarani and Sukia Street were under knee-deep water.

Some parts of Kalighat and Bhowanipore like Harish Chatterjee Street, Balaram Bose Ghat Lane, Kali Temple Road and Ramesh Mitra Road got waterlogged due to the heavy tide in river Hooghly. However, the water receded during low tide.

The Kolkata Corporation recorded 101mm rainfall at Manicktala pumping station from 6am to 4pm. Beliaghata pumping station recorded 106mm rainfall during that period while it was 159 mm at the Jinjira Bazar and 150mm at the Behala Flying Club pumping stations.

Tarak Singh, Member, Board of Administrators, in-charge of Drainage, said all the pumps had been pressed into service to clear the water from the streets at the earliest. All the pumps are in good condition. Singh assured that duration of water-logging in Kolkata will be lesser as compared to previous years.

