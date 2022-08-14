Heavy rains in next 24 hrs: MeT

Kolkata: A low pressure is set to form over Bay of Bengal late on Saturday and it will gain strength on Sunday bringing heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts including the city in the next 24 hours.



North Bengal districts are also expected to receive rainfall on Sunday. The intensity of rainfall will reduce on Tuesday and Wednesday but on Thursday it will again go up.

The coastal districts like East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and Western districts like Jhargram, West Midnapore will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal may also receive heavy rainfall. The MeT office apprehends that the rain deficit that has been created in the first two months may not be compensated in August. There was no major rainfall in June and also in the first half of July. State received some rainfall in the latter half of July.