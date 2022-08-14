Heavy rains in next 24 hrs: MeT
Kolkata: A low pressure is set to form over Bay of Bengal late on Saturday and it will gain strength on Sunday bringing heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts including the city in the next 24 hours.
North Bengal districts are also expected to receive rainfall on Sunday. The intensity of rainfall will reduce on Tuesday and Wednesday but on Thursday it will again go up.
The coastal districts like East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and Western districts like Jhargram, West Midnapore will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal may also receive heavy rainfall. The MeT office apprehends that the rain deficit that has been created in the first two months may not be compensated in August. There was no major rainfall in June and also in the first half of July. State received some rainfall in the latter half of July.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Growing under dual control13 Aug 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Brimming with national pride13 Aug 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Pavail Gulati feels he is in good hands13 Aug 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Sifting stigmas13 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Tirade against tyranny13 Aug 2022 7:34 PM GMT