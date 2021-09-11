Heavy rainfall predicted in various South Bengal districts on Monday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted a heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts on Monday (September 13) due to the impact of a low pressure.



The city and its adjoining districts may receive scattered rainfall accompanied with lightning in the next 48 hours.

Various South Bengal districts

witnessed light rainfall. As per the MeT office prediction, there may be a little change in weather from Saturday as it will rain heavily in various districts in South Bengal.

The weather office has already issued heavy rainfall alert to various districts. The city's sky will partially remain cloudy in the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature in the city remained at around 34 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature stood at 27 degree Celsius.

Scattered rainfall in some parts of the city and other South Bengal districts will hardly have any major impact on the humidity as it will continue to remain on the higher side.

The highest humidity touched 95 percent on Friday while the lowest level of the day stood at 57 percent.

It may be mentioned that an incessant rainfall threw life out of gear both in South and North Bengal districts on September 7 with landslides happening on National Highway 10 halting vehicular traffic between Siliguri and Sikkim/Kalimpong. Waters from Bay of Bengal kept swelling and entered the villages along the coasts.

A low pressure was created over the Bay of Bengal earlier this week and it contributed to high tidal waves in Digha and other coastal areas couple of days ago.

There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea into the main land for the past few days contributing further to the rainfall.

MeT office had earlier predicted rainfall in various South Bengal districts towards the weekend.

As was predicted, several parts of Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly received light rainfall on Friday afternoon.