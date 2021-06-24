Heavy rainfall in North Bengal in next 48 hrs, predicts MeT

kolkata: The Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rainfall in the city and various other South Bengal districts over the next three days.



Some of the north Bengal districts will, however, receive a heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

People in both north and south Bengal have been witnessing rainfall due to the impact of monsoon.

Initially the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified as monsoon acted as catalyst.

The city sky partially remained cloudy throughout the day on Wednesday. Some south Bengal districts received one or two spells of showers on Wednesday.The highest temperature in the city and it's adjoining areas remained at around 29 degree celcius while the lowest temperature of the day hovered at around 26 degree celcius. The highest relative humidity level touched 97 percent. "Rain will intensify in North Bengal from Thursday. Most of the districts in North Bengal are going to experience a heavy rainfall while in South Bengal districts, it would be scattered rainfall for the next three days," a weather official said.

The MeT office also said that a monsoon trough has been stretching between Punjab in the north and Bay of Bengal as a result there has been an incursion of moisture from the sea to the Gangetic Bengal.

It will bring scattered rainfall to various South Bengal districts in the next 3 days.

"Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum may receive a heavy rainfall on Thursday while North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore will receive rainfall on Friday.

The city and it's adjoining North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad will receive rainfall on Saturday. Rainfall will intensify in North Bengal from Thursday though some districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar may witness lightning and thundershowers," an official from Alipore MeT office said.