Heavy rainfall in N Bengal dists in next 48 hrs: MeT

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in various North Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. Some districts in South Bengal will also receive scattered and moderate rainfall.



"Most of the districts in North Bengal will receive very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. The situation will improve from Monday. In South Bengal, the districts like Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and West Burdwan may receive moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours while some others may witness scattered rainfall. Rain may be accompanied by lightning and thundershower," a weather official said.

People in both North and South Bengal have been witnessing rainfall due to the impact of the monsoon. Initially, the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of the low-pressure trough and later rain intensified as the monsoon acted as a catalyst.

The city sky and adjoining areas partially remained cloudy throughout the day on Friday. Some south Bengal districts received one or two spells of showers on Friday. The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas hovered around 34 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day remained around 25 degree Celsius.

"Rain will intensify in North Bengal from Saturday. Most of the districts in North Bengal are going to experience a heavy rainfall while in South Bengal districts, there will be scattered rainfall for the next two days," a weather official said.

The MeT office also said a low-pressure trough had been stretching between Assam and Uttar Pradesh. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea to the Gangetic Bengal. Discomfort levels due to high humidity would affect people in the city and its adjoining districts. There may be some scattered rainfall in the city over the next two days, the MeT office said.