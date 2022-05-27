Heavy rain with wind speed of 50 kmph may hit South Bengal in next 24 hours

kolkata: Rains accompanied by strong winds hit several south Bengal districts on Thursday afternoon. People in several parts of Hooghly and East Midnapore witnessed a strong breeze. Electric poles fell in Panskura under East Midnapore.



The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted that the city and various parts of south Bengal districts will receive rainfall coupled with strong wind in the next 24 hours. People in Kolkata witnessed rains accompanied with strong wind in the afternoon and darkness descended.

Strong wind disrupted normal lives of people in the traditional hot belt of Bakura and Purulia. Several trees fell due to the strong wind that lashed western districts.

Meanwhile, the MeT office predicted that mercury will go up in the city and south Bengal districts from Friday.

The wind speed may be around 40-50 kmph. Strong winds will be sweeping through Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East Midnapore, East Burdwan. Rains accompanied by thundershowers lashed several parts of south Bengal on Tuesday afternoon as well.

The MeT office had earlier predicted scattered rainfall in various south Bengal districts. It said that discomfort will prevail in the city and other south Bengal districts due to high humidity levels.

Monsoon is expected to enter Kerala within the next 48 hours. There has been an incursion of huge moisture into Bengal from the sea.

The city and other south Bengal districts witnessed a Nor'wester on Saturday last week that killed nearly seven people across Bengal. A favourable atmosphere had been created over the Bay of Bengal for Nor'wester.

Most of the north Bengal districts have been receiving heavy showers in the past couple of days. Some pockets may however see heavy rainfall.