Heavy rain warning for North Bengal, scattered showers in South

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore sounded a heavy rainfall alert in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong and some north Bengal districts while south Bengal districts may witness scattered rainfall along with lightning.



"A monsoon trough has been stretching from Daltongunj in Jharkhand to Bay of Bengal which will bring more rainfall in different parts. Some of the north Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. Various south Bengal districts will also receive scattered rainfall. The humidity level will continue to haunt people in south Bengal," a weather official said.

There may be thundershower and lightning in some districts. The humidity level will mostly fluctuate in south Bengal. People have already been suffering from high humidity in Kolkata and other districts. The situation will remain unchanged despite some rain. The city recorded its highest temperature at around 33 degree Celsius and lowest temperature at around 27 degree. The highest humidity level stood at around 97 percent.

During the last week a monsoon trough was located over the Himalayan foothills which brought rainfall in several parts.

The districts like Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar in North Bengal received heavy to very heavy rainfall while Kolkata and its adjoining districts also witnessed a heavy rainfall due to the impact of the trough in the last week.

"The other north Bengal districts Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur may receive thundershower accompanied with lightning. There may be moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. Due to the impact of monsoon trough, there has been a huge incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. As a result, Bengal and various other states in the north east will receive a heavy to very heavy rainfall. There may be landslides in the hills due to prolonged rainfall," said a weather official.

There may be rainfall in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum, Murshidabad in the next 48 hours as well. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduare and Coochbehar may receive up to 100 mm rainfall. In case of north Bengal districts the situation may improve from Wednesday. The sky in some parts may remain cloudy.

It may be mentioned that districts like Hooghly, Howrah, West Midnapore, South 24-Parganas have recently witnessed a flood like situation due to prolonged rainfall and excessive discharge of water from dams managed by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) disrupting normal life.