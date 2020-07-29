Heavy rain, thunderstorm forecast for Bengal till Friday

Jalpaiguri: The Met department on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in all north Bengal districts, which got a day's respite from the continuous showers that lead to a flood-like situation.

Little or no rain was recorded in the 24 hours till 8.30 am in the region, where heavy downpour has caused flooding of low-lying areas in some districts, including Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

The Met department has warned of heavy rain or moderate thunderstorms in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur till Friday morning.

Kolkata on the other side recorded moderate rainfall since Tuesday morning, along with some other places in the southern part of the state, the weatherman said.

Dumdum in the northern fringes of the metropolis recorded 79 mm rain, while Alipore in south Kolkata received 39 mm rain.

Bankura and Purulia received 84 mm rainfall each, the Met said.