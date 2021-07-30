Heavy rain lashes city; MeT predicts intense showers in next 24 hrs

Kolkata: Heavy overnight rain owing to a well-marked low pressure over Bangladesh and Bengal affected normal life in the city and some southern districts in the state on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre predicted more rainfall will continue in various south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours



On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in Kolkata and its suburbs and West Midnapore district.

According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation drainage system department, Jodhpur Park recorded 60 mm rain water, Jinjira Bazar recorded 59 mm and Mominpur recorded 58 mm (statistics from 6 am to 2 pm). Waterlogging was reported in Burdwan Road, Alipore and Topsia area. Water inundation was also reported in Gosaba, Basanti and Kultali and partly in another nine blocks. At least 9,265 people were rescued and sent to relief camps. Over 500 Civil Defence volunteers and 20 boats were deployed to provide relief materials (Tarpaulin and food) to the people.

"Control rooms at HQ, SDO and BDO are running smoothly. Embankments are being regularly monitored. So far the situation is under control. Medical teams dispatched to Gosaba, Basanti and Kultali," said South 24 Parganas District Magistrate P.Ulaganathan, after conducting a review meeting with South 24-Parganas zilla parishad sabhadhipati Shamima Shiekh and other officials. While a low pressure trough that has formed over North Bay of Bengal will bring more rainfall, Regional Meteorological Centre had issued warning of a rise in water levels of rivers in South Bengal owing to heavy rainfall in several districts till Friday was also issued.

Orange alert has been issued to various south Bengal districts which include Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura.

The districts like Nadia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Birbhum will also receive heavy rainfall, MeT office said. The low pressure will gradually move towards Bangladesh.