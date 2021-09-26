Heavy rain in store for South Bengal

Kolkata: Shortly after Bengal breathed easy having learnt that a developing cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal is expected to give the region a miss, the Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday predicted the formation of a new low-pressure system near the coast of Myanmar, which, in all probability, will dump heavy rain in the state's southern districts next week.



The MeT predicted that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm named 'Gulab' on late Saturday evening and move westwards before crossing north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coast on Sunday evening.

There will be no major impact of 'Gulab' on Bengal except some rains in the coastal areas on Sunday and Monday but most of the South Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday due to another depression expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. The coastal districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the prediction, various South Bengal districts may receive light to moderate rainfall on Sunday except for East Midnapore which may receive heavy rainfall.