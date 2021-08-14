Heavy rain alert sounded for Bengal in the next 48 hours

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore sounded a heavy rainfall alert in some of the north Bengal as well as south Bengal districts, including Kolkata in the next 48 hours.



The MeT office said the monsoon trough is located over the Himalayan foothills, which would bring more rainfall. The situation may improve after Sunday.

The districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in North Bengal may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Kolkata and its adjoining districts are also set to witness heavy rainfall due to the impact of the trough. The other north Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive moderate to heavy rainfall whereas Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur may receive thundershowers accompanied with lightning.

"Due to the impact of monsoon trough, there has been a huge incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. As a result, Bengal and various other states in the northeast will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. There may be landslides in the hills due to prolonged rainfall," said a weather official.

There may be heavy inundation in the river adjoining areas. Yellow alert has been issued in this regard to Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur in the north and Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia in the south. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduare and Cooch Behar may receive up to 200 mm rainfall while Darjeeling and Kalimpong are likely to receive up to 100 mm rainfall.

In case of south Bengal districts, the situation may improve from Sunday but in north Bengal districts the condition will continue to receive rainfall till Monday-Tuesday. The city's sky and also in various other south Bengal districts mostly remained cloudy but people felt discomfort due to high humidity. The highest temperature in the city remained around 32 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature stood at 27 degree. The highest humidity level touched 97 per cent on Friday.