Heavy rain alert: Mins visit dists to take stock of preparedness

Kolkata: Following directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, ministers in the riverine and coastal regions have not left any stones unturned in ensuring safety of the residents in the vulnerable areas when there is forecast of heavy rainfall due to cyclone Gulab that would hit Andhra Pradesh on Monday early morning.



Starting from Sundarban Affairs minister Bankim Hazra at Sagar in South 24-Parganas to the state Irrigation minister Saumen Mahahpatra at Panskura in East Midnapore have not only taken stock of the situation but also ensured necessary work to strengthen embankments as and where required.

Similarly, the state Fisheries minister Akhil Giri ensured safety of the residents of four gram panchayats including Kalindi, Talagachari and of the people at Digha and Mandarmani.

The state Public Health Engineering minister Pulak Roy held a coordination meeting with all concerned officers and ensured completion of all preparations including adequate stock of relief materials for the people at Amta and Udayunarayanpur.

Hazra visited the areas including Bankimnagar at Sagar to inspect the condition of embankments. There are certain portions where the embankments had received little cracks during the last high tide. He supervised the work of strengthening the embankment.

Mahapatra inspected the repairing work of the damaged embankment of river Kangsabati at Panskura.

When contacted Giri said: "Miking has been done to create awareness among people. We have kept the cyclone shelters ready. Concerned officers are keeping a close watch on the situation. We are also in constant touch with the officers".