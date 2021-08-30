Heavy downpour to continue in several dists of North Bengal, alerts weatherman

Kolkata: Various districts in both South and North Bengal have been receiving scattered rainfall from Friday.



The intensity of rainfall has reduced in South Bengal but in case of North Bengal it will continue to rain till Monday/Tuesday following which the situation is expected to improve.

"Monsoon trough has been moving towards the South. It is situated between Bihar and Odisha. Orange alerts had already been issued for various North Bengal districts.

Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong will continue to receive heavy rainfall till Monday/Tuesday. The situation may improve in North Bengal from Wednesday. It will also rain in Malda and South Dinajpur," a weather official said.

People in South Bengal will continue to feel discomfort due to the high humid situation. The highest temperature in the city remained at 33.2 degree Celsius which was 1 degree above normal.

The lowest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas stood at 26.4 degree Celsius.

The relative humidity touched 97 per cent. Some of the western parts of the state, particularly some parts

of Birbhum, West Burdwan may receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours.

"Most parts of South Bengal will stay dry but the North Bengal districts will receive a heavy rainfall in the next two days. It may rain in some parts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours but the sultry weather will prevail," the official said.

The sky remained cloudy in many parts of South Bengal on Sunday. Some other states may also receive a heavy to very heavy rainfall. North Bengal districts received rainfall throughout last week as a monsoon trough had been stretching from Daltongunj in Jharkhand to Bay of Bengal bringing more rainfall in different parts.

The humidity level will mostly fluctuate in South Bengal. People have already been suffering from high humidity in Kolkata and other districts.

The situation will remain unchanged. Prior to the last week a monsoon trough was located over the Himalayan foothills which brought rainfall in several districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in North Bengal.

Due to the impact of monsoon trough, there has been a huge incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland.

Due to the incursion of moisture there may be a formation of clouds over some districts in South Bengal. It may trigger scattered rainfall in some areas.