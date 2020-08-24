Heavy downpour likely in South Bengal, to intensify on Tuesday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted more rainfall from Monday and the intensity may increase on Tuesday.



The prediction comes at a time when several parts of South Bengal have been affected due to rainfall for the past couple of days. The Met office, in its forecast, said a heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in South Bengal from Monday owing to the formation of a low pressure area in north Bay of Bengal. The districts of South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the intensity of which will increase from Tuesday, MeT office said.

"An active monsoon in Gangetic West Bengal, coupled with the low pressure is likely to cause widespread rain in the region. Southern districts of the state have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall over the past week due to an earlier low pressure area in northwest Bay of Bengal, which has now moved away, providing momentary respite from the continuous downpour," a weather official said.

He also added that an orange alert has been issued as another low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been asked not to voyage into the sea till August 26. One or two places in Kolkata, along with neighbouring Howrah and Hooghly districts are also expected to experience heavy rain on Tuesday. Various South Bengal districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday as well.

Embankments of some rivers in coastal areas of South 24-Parganas, Bankura, Purulia and East Midnapore have been damaged by heavy rainfall and high tidal waves, leading to inundation of agricultural fields. A village near Panskura in East Midnapore got disconnected and several parts got heavily inundated due to release of water in Kangshabati river.

Farmers in the coastal regions fear major losses as the saline water in the fields could destroy crops, including paddy, vegetables and also sweet water fish.