Heatwave: Summer vacations in schools may be preponed, says min

Kolkata: Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday hinted at preponing of the summer vacations in schools in wake of a heat wave situation.



Due to excessive heat and sultry weather accompanied by heat waves in most of the south Bengal districts, many students reportedly fell ill. If the situation continues like this, the government may announce an early summer vacations this year. The MeT office in Alipore has already predicted that there will be no rainfall in South Bengal till May 2.

Basu said that the Chief Minister may take the final call regarding this on Wednesday.

"We have already issued guidelines on how to tackle the situation. If need be, summer vacations may be preponed. The decision will be taken by the Chief Minister," Basu said.

Higher secondary and class XI examinations are going on currently in the state. The department has issued necessary guidelines to the schools in this regard.