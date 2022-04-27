Heatwave conditions: No respite likely till May 2, says weatherman

Kolkata: There is no respite for the city dwellers from the scorching summer heat on the remaining days of April as the Regional Meteorological Center in Alipore predicted that a favourable atmosphere for rain may be created after May 2. Two people including a Higher Secondary examinee died possibly because of heat stroke.



Anisa Afrin Mondal who was appearing for the HS examination this year died on April 24. Family members claimed that she was ill for the past few days.

Family members also told the school on Tuesday that she died due to heat stroke. In another development, Shyamal Kumar Das (74), a resident of Baidyabati in Hooghly died while going to the local market on Tuesday morning. It is suspected that the elderly man might have died due to excessive heat.

He fell ill at the local market. A local doctor was brought to the spot and he declared the patient dead. On Monday a Toto rickshaw driver in Howrah died reportedly of heat stroke taking heat stroke casualty to 3 so far in Bengal.

The MeT office said that the people in all the south Bengal districts will have to bear with the hot and humid situation with more than 6 districts facing heat wave conditions. IMD Deputy Director Sanjib Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said that there is no possibility of rainfall in south Bengal till May 2 after which a favourable atmosphere for rain will be created. A circulation has been situated over Bay of Bengal but no favourable situation is created so far.

There has not been a single spell of rainfall in Kolkata for the past 55 days.

Temperature has crossed 40 degree Celsius in all the western districts. The mercury touched 40 degree Celsius in Malda and South Dinajpur on Tuesday.

There has been a constant inflow of hot westerly winds into Bengal which is further pushing the temperature and also causing heat waves.

In Kolkata and its surrounding areas, the highest temperature has gone up by 2.6 degree Celsius on an average basis in the past 50 years, experts said.