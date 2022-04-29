Heatwave conditions: City hosps make arrangements to give respite to visitors

kolkata: In the wake of scorching summer heat accompanied by heatwaves in the city and adjoining areas, various medical colleges and hospitals in Kolkata have taken up adequate arrangements to give some respite to the patients and their family members.



RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has installed a water ATM and cold water is being distributed among the patients or their family members.

An additional shed is being constructed so that patients' family members who wait outside the hospital are not exposed to direct sunlight. Kolkata Medical College and Hospital is making arrangements of extra fans for the indoor patients.

Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital is setting up a water dispenser in every ward so that cold water can be distributed among the patients. SSKM Hospital authorities have also decided to install extra fans in various wards so that people do not face any difficulties due to heat.

Chittaranjan Seva Sadan has deployed extra doctors so that pregnant women do not require standing in the queue for long. A waiting room has been opened inside the OPD so that the patients can stay there instead of sitting outside in the sun. Extra fans are being installed for patients who are getting admitted to the indoor sections for delivery. Patients are being shifted from the top floor as it is always hotter than other floors. BC Roy Children Hospital is also taking several steps in this regard. Patients who are brought to the OPD are kept indoors.

It may be mentioned here that many students have already fallen ill following which the state government on Wednesday announced the preponement of summer vacation.

Two people including a Higher Secondary examinee died possibly because of heat stroke. Anisa Afrin Mondal who was appearing for the HS examination this year died on April 24. Shyamal Kumar Das (74), a resident of Baidyabati in Hooghly died while going to the local market on Tuesday morning. On Monday a Toto rickshaw driver in Howrah died reportedly of heat stroke taking heat stroke casualty to 3 so far in Bengal.