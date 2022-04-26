Heat wave to hit South Bengal dists for next three days

KOLKATA: There is no respite for the city dwellers from scorching summer, as heat waves caused by dry hot westerly winds will continue to sweep through Kolkata and various South Bengal districts between 11 am and 4 pm for at least the next three days.



A 55-year-old Toto rickshaw driver fell ill due to excessive heat and later died in the hospital in Howrah. It is presumed that he could be the first casualty of a heat wave in the state this season if the postmortem confirms so. Contrary to South Bengal, various districts in North Bengal may receive scattered rainfall in the next 2-3 days.

A study conducted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reveals that the number of heat wave days is increasing at a rapid pace every 10 years. During 1981-1990, there were 413 heat wave days reported in the country. The figure has gone up to 600 in 2011-2020.

Around 575 heat wave days were reported during 2001-2010. Scientists and environment experts have pointed out that unbearable summer heat is generated primarily because of climate change.

Summer temperatures have been on the rise not only in Bengal but across the country. This is evident as heat wave days gradually increase between April and June. On the basis of research, the IMD predicted that the country will continue to experience extremely hot weather in the future. In Kolkata and its surrounding areas, the highest temperature has gone up by 2.6 degree Celsius on an average basis in the past 50 years, experts said. As the country is going to witness extremely hot weather it will trigger climate changes in the east coast and there will be more cyclones along the east coast in the days to come. The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change in its report said that Kolkata may turn into a 'cyclone city' in the future which is highly alarming.

"There has been a constant inflow of hot westerly winds into Bengal which is further pushing the temperature and also causing heat waves. There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal yet. Though, some north Bengal districts will receive rainfall," a weather official said. Various North Bengal districts received thunderstorms in the past few days. Heat waves will continue in most of the districts in south including Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore in the next 2-3 days. Traditional heat belts like Bankura, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Birbhum will continue to receive heat waves at least till April 28.