Heat wave situation likely in western districts of Bengal, say weather office

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted a heat wave situation in the western districts of Bengal in the next few days.



The prediction also says that the temperature will soar up further in all the South Bengal districts including Kolkata. People in the city felt discomfort particularly in the afternoon.

The city on Tuesday registered the highest temperature of 38 degree Celsius and the lowest temperature stood around 27 degree Celsius.

It may be mentioned here that the city's highest temperature recorded at 36 degree Celsius on March 30 last year and the lowest temperature had remained at 24 degree Celsius on the same day.

Due to strong pressure gradient over Eastern India and adjoining North Bay of Bengal, wind speed measuring around 40-50 km per hour may be sweeping through coastal areas of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Due to wind speed, the fishermen have been asked not venture into the sea in the next 24 hours. Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that the city dwellers witnessed a strong breeze on Tuesday evening.

People who stepped out of the house in the afternoon felt hot and humid weather.

The MeT office said that the discomfort level here to stay with the highest temperature may be hovering between 36-38 in the next couple of days. In case of the western districts, the highest temperature will hover around 40 degree Celsius. People in various portions in the western districts have already witnessed 40 degree Celsius temperature.

"Heat wave situations will prevail in the western districts. Heat waves will be sweeping through different parts of Odisha. As a result, Odisha adjoining districts in Bengal will also experience a hot condition. The districts like Bankura, West Midnapore have already touched 40 degree Celsius. There is no prediction of heat wave situation in Kolkata yet. But the people in the city will feel hot and discomfort level. Dry hot air will be sweeping through various South Bengal districts particularly in the afternoon," a weather official said.

The MeT office also said that there may be slight rainfall in various North Bengal districts within the next couple of days.

The districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong will receive rainfall along with one or two stormy spells. The districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will witness a little drizzle.