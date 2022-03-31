Heat wave alert in South Bengal districts over the next 48 hours

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted a heat wave warning for various South Bengal districts for the next 48 hours. The highest temperature in western districts has already reached nearly 40 degree Celsius.



The MeT office warned that a heat wave will sweep through Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram from Thursday. The city on Wednesday registered its highest temperature at around 35.4 degree Celsius. The mercury in the city will soon hit 37 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature remained at around 26.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday. There is no prediction of norwester so far.

The traditional hot belt of Bankura, Purulia and some parts of Burdwan are likely to see a further rise in temperature, the weather office said. The discomfort level may prevail over the next few days. A weather expert said scorching westerly winds from the Northern states are bringing the heat wave conditions into the state. Kolkata has not recorded such warm days during this part of the year for the past many years. This is considered to be a significant change in the usual weather pattern of the region, an official of the MeT department said.

According to the weather office, the temperature in some of the South Bengal districts will hover around 40 degree Celsius. The relative humidity will also remain over 90 per cent, a weather official said.

However, there is a forecast of rain in some parts of North Bengal and also in some south Bengal districts.The MeT office in Alipore predicted rainfall in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad, Nadia on Thursday. The highest temperature in Bankura already touched 39 degree Celsius while Purulia has crossed 37 degree Celsius, West Burdwan over 38 degree, Midnapore 38 degree and Sriniketan in Birbhum 37. Even in the districts like North 24-Parganas, the highest temperature touched 38 while Dum Dum and Bidhannagar have been witnessing around 37 degree Celsius.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Changes (IPCC) in its recent report said that average temperature in south Bengal districts will go up by 1.5 degree Celsius. Environmentalists in the city said that Kolkata's temperature has increased by 2.6 degrees on an average basis since 1950. The city is expected to witness major changes in the climate in the future years. Doctors have advised adequate consumption of water and asked people not to go out in the sun without adequate protection.