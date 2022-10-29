Hearing in SSC job scam case deferred

kolkata: The hearing of a case, involving former minister Partha Chatterjee, former Chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) Subiresh Bhattacharya and former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly, in connection to the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam was postponed on Friday.



The hearing was deferred as the Presidency Correctional Home authority did not produce them at the Special CBI Court in Alipore on Friday.

The Magistrate of the Special CBI Court had ordered the correctional home authority to produce the three accused physically on Monday.

On Friday in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, physical production of Chatterjee, Ganguly and Bhattacharya was scheduled at the Special CBI Court in Alipore. But on Friday morning, the correctional home authority sent the documents to the court as they had assumed that the hearing will be virtual. But as the vacation bench had no option for virtual hearing, it had been deferred.

The lawyer of the three recruitment scam accuse raised objection. Former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya has been remanded to judicial custody till November 10 on Friday.