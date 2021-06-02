Health workers shouldn't work beyond 8 hours: State directive

Kolkata: State Health department has issued directives to all the Covid hospitals instructing the authorities not to stretch the duty hours of the doctors, nurses and health workers beyond 8 hours a day. They would also be given 2-3 holidays in a week.



The decision has been taken by the Health department after it found that the doctors, nurses and health workers in Covid hospitals are over stressed and this can affect their health. Excessive duty in Covid wards takes a lot of strain on the employees. As a result, the department has decided that no health workers will be allowed to stretch beyond eight hours. They would work in shifts and additional manpower has already been put in place.

The new duty rosters will be corroborated with the attendance system. One of the main objectives of the move is to ensure better health care services at the Covid hospitals. Extra burden in this pandemic situation can affect the health services.

Earlier notification issued by the government had said that the doctors have to devote a minimum of 48 hours in a week. They will be able to avail an off day in a week, as per the roster. The on-call duty of the registered medical officers (RMO) and the junior doctors were, however, not included within the prescribed duty hours. If the duty hours were less than 8 hours a day and more than 7 and half hours, it would be marked as half CL (casual leave) for the doctors. If the duty hours are less than 7 and half hours a day, it will be marked as absent.

If there are more than 14 CLs in a year for any individual, they will be adjusted from EL (earned leave). If ELs are exhausted, penalty will be deducted from salary. If a doctor exhausts all his/her leaves, he/she may be deprived of salary. But the new order will enable the doctors, health workers and nurses to get 2-3 holidays in a week which will help them to release

the stress.