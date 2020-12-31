Health workers asked to attend training on Covid-19 vaccination in January

Kolkata: With the COVID-19 vaccine expected to come early next year, the state government has instructed all the health workers to attend the training on how to administer COVID-19 vaccine at NRS Medical College and Hospital in the first week of January.



The training will be conducted from January 8 to 10. Senior officials of the state government said many health workers don't know how to administer the vaccine properly. Health experts from NICED will visit NRS Medical College and Hospital and give hands-on training to the workers.

"After the training, the health workers will be divided into several groups. They will be sent to several hospitals. Even the groups will visit private hospitals, if anyone wants to administer vaccines there," a senior health official said.

According to senior officials of the state government, the health workers of KMC will also receive training. The training camps will be conducted in every ward. The dates of the training will be decided by the local councillors.

Senior doctors opined that a person should be kept under observation for 48 hours after being administered with the vaccine.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), currently 50 COVID-19 vaccines are in trial phase. The WHO is working in collaboration with scientists, business and global health organisations through the ACT Accelerator to speed up the pandemic response. Persons at risk will be prioritised.