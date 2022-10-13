Health teams to examine dengue deaths in various hospitals

kolkata: With the dengue spike continuing to go up in various pockets of Bengal, state Health department has formed expert teams which have started a survey in various hospitals.



The teams will also examine the dengue deaths in the state and if there was any delay in hospital admission.

Around 28 people have died of dengue this year so far across the state. Following the directives of the Health department, public health experts have started visiting various hospitals to take stock of the situation.

The teams are examining if the hospitals are following the standard protocols laid down by the state health department while treating a dengue patient.

Senior health official also held a meeting with the superintendents of various medical colleges and hospitals regarding the dengue situation and how to combat the situation. A team of health experts have been visiting various hospitals from time to time.

All Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in the affected districts are sharing data related to each dengue patient with Swasthya Bhawan on a daily basis. The district officials have already been asked to submit data relating to how many patients are admitted to hospitals and their health conditions on daily basis.

Dengue infection rate in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Howrah is still a cause of concern as the curve is going up.

Around 821 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.