Health team flags lacuna, suggests steps to improve

Kolkata: The protocol monitoring team constituted by the state health department has submitted a report to the Swasthya Bhavan saying that certain lacunas were found in some of the Covid hospitals in the state.



The experts of the protocol monitoring team have recently visited some Covid hospitals to inspect the overall arrangements for Covid treatment. During their inspection the protocol monitoring team found some lapses on the part of the hospitals.

On the basis of their observation, the team members have finally submitted a detailed report to the health department.

The protocol monitoring teams had been formed by the health department to ensure that the hospitals follow the proper guidelines of treatment and also take the precautionary measures to check the spread of the virus.

The members of the teams have been visiting all the Covid hospitals for the past few months to take a stock of the situation. On the basis of the protocol monitoring team's report, the health department has written to various Covid hospitals instructing the authorities to urgently address the lapses which are there in the hospital.

The health department in its letter to various Covid hospitals has made some recommendations which must be strictly followed by the hospital authorities while treating the Covid infected patients. All the private Covid hospitals across the state have also been asked to strictly follow the Covid treatment protocols.

Sources said that the protocol monitoring team had observed that in certain Covid hospitals oxygen saturation of Covid patients was not monitored by

the pulse oximeter on a regular basis at least thrice a day.

The guidelines also suggested that physicians should look into oxygen saturation, pulse rate and respiratory rate to avoid silent hypoxemia. If hypoxemia is suspected, ABG analysis must be done in wards to find out if hypercarbia is present or not.