'Health Regulatory Commission has imposed Rs 5.53 cr penalty'

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) is preparing a road map regarding the treatment and handling of patients in private hospitals right from the time of admission till their discharge.



The WBCERC chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee held an administrative meeting with senior officials of the Commission to discuss various issues relating to the road map that will be immensely beneficial to people who avail treatment at the private health establishments.

Justice Banerjee, after Friday's administrative meeting, told reporters that the Commission has so far imposed a total fine of Rs 5.53 crore on private hospitals since inception.

The WBCERC during Friday's meeting also touched upon some aspects relating to the capping of expenses in private hospitals that has already been done by the Commission.

Following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed at the Calcutta High Court, the Chief Justice asked the WBCERC to file affidavit at the court giving the details about the capping. The senior WBCERC officials discussed about these issues as well.