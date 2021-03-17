Health regulatory body disposed over 831 cases since inception in 2017

KOLKATA: West Bengal Clinical Establishments Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) a platform created by the Bengal government for articulating the grievances of the people against the private hospitals, has already disposed of more than 831 cases.



The WBCERC has so far registered a total 868 cases since it came into existence in February 2017.

The Commission held its first meeting at Swasthya Bhawan in March 2017. Since then it has been committed to quick disposal of public grievances against various private hospitals.

A senior official of the WBCERC said out of 831 cases which have been disposed of, compensations have been against 328 cases.

The Commission has increased the number of physical and virtual hearings to resolve maximum number of cases in minimum possible time.

It is important to mention that this is for the first time a regulatory commission has been formed by the state government to provide a platform to the people who often face various problems at the private hospitals and nursing homes during their treatment.

The WBCERC had been constituted in pursuance to the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017, by the notification of the state health department.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced constitution of the health regulatory Commission and proposed to pass a Bill in this regard in the state Assembly on February 22 in 2017.