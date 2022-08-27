Health Recruitment Board secy changed

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board Secretary Narendranath Dutta has been transferred to the State Labour department. Prabhash Kumar Ukil, who was in the Labour department has got the current posting in the Health Recruitment Board. Health officials, however, claimed that there is nothing unusual in the transfer.



Some irregularities were allegedly found in the recruitment of medical technologists. A case was also filed at the Calcutta High Court.

In 2016, the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) issued a notification for the recruitment of 625 vacant posts for medical technologists under the Health department. In 2019, the documents were verified and interviews had also taken place.

A case was filed in which the petitioner claimed that he received 12 marks for one year diploma in medical technologist despite having an MSC degree. Some other candidates who passed BSc have been given 15 marks by showing their qualification in Lab technology. They have been recruited.