Health panel: Pvt hosp in Howrah accused of forgery

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) heard a case on Friday in which a private hospital in Howrah has been accused of committing forgery for which a specific complaint has been lodged at the local police station. After hearing the matter, the WBCERC told the complainant that it will take up the issue after the police conducts a probe.



WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee stated that the patient went to the hospital for a prostate surgery. The hospital had given a proposal to the patient that robotic surgery would be carried out. The patient readily accepted the proposal as he had medical insurance. The hospital received a pre-approval from the insurance company for conventional surgery. The insurance company did not approve the proposal for the robotic surgery. The patient registered a complaint with the Commission saying that he was never told by the hospital that permission for robotic surgery had been denied. The patient also complained that the paper which was given to him by the hospital ahead of the surgery was forged. After the operation, the hospital demanded an additional cost of Rs 2.27 lakh when the matter came to light, the patient alleged. The patient had therefore registered a police complaint. The hospital, however, denied the allegation of forgery. The WBCERC Chairperson said that if the forgery is proved it will again take up the issue and judgment will be delivered.

In another development, the Commission has directed another private hospital in North Kolkata to refund Rs 4 lakh to a patient's

family as it was found that the hospital had charged the patient exorbitantly flouting the advisory of the Commission.

The patient, Basona Nath, was admitted to the hospital for 39 days and the bill reached up to Rs 20 lakh. The case was also referred to the medical council as treatment related issues have surfaced.

It was alleged that the patient's bleeding never stopped after a central line was conducted. The patient eventually died.