Health panel almost ready with rate chart for treatment in pvt hospitals

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) is on the last lap of preparing a standard and uniform rate of treatment for both the indoor and outdoor sections of private hospitals, the WBCERC has informed the Calcutta High Court.



A case was filed at the Calcutta High Court saying that charges of same treatment differ from one private hospital to another and there were many disparities. The WBCERC has already held meetings with private hospitals in the districts and prepared a rate chart on the basis of its observation. If a standard rate of treatment is followed on the basis of the categories of the private hospitals, it will remove confusion among patients. On the basis of the PIL, the WBCERC informed the Calcutta High Court that they are almost ready with a chart in this regard and it may be sent to the state government this month.

The WBCERC issues several advisories to private hospitals from time to time asking them to follow certain norms as laid down by the Commission on the billing. During last month, it had directed a private hospital in Salt Lake to upgrade its software and report to the Commission through an affidavit that they were following the advisories. The WBCERC was about to initiate penal action as the hospital failed to abide by the directives issued by the Commission.

The operational manager of the hospital sought apology before the WBCERC and assured that software will be upgraded and all the advisories of the Commission would be given effect from the next day.

The health panel has already issued several advisories to private hospitals regarding the cost of treatment. The WBCERC on Friday re-circulated its advisory regarding the Covid RT-PCR test price. The advisory said that the private establishments can charge a patient Rs 500 for an RT-PCR test.