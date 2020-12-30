Health officials to meet pvt hosps to iron out differences

Kolkata: The state government has urged senior health officials to resolve Swasthya Sathi related issues through repeated discussions with the private hospitals.



The private hospitals earlier requested to consider the restructuring of rates as fixed by the state government under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.

A meeting was held between the Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and the senior health officials regarding the smooth implementation of the scheme in the private health establishments. Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that another such meeting was held on Monday between the health officials and their counterparts from the private hospitals where the latter raised some issues particularly the rate restructuring.

The health officials told the Chief Secretary about the latest development and the demands of the private hospitals.

According to sources, it was learnt that the health officials were asked to hold discussion with the private hospital top brass regarding the issue.