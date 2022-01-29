Health of Sandhya Mukherjee still critical

Kolkata: The health condition of legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee is stated to be still critical but stable and she has multi-organ dysfunction. She is currently on oxygen support. She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with Covid-19 infection, ischemic heart disease and heart failure.



"She has irregular heart rhythm for which she is on medicines, and is being given medication to keep up her blood pressure. She has multi-organ dysfunction and is on oxygen support. She is communicating well and also taking food orally. Her overall clinical status is stable but critical," reads the press statement issued by the hospital.

She was transferred from SSKM Hospital to a private hospital at around 7 pm on Thursday. She is currently undergoing treatment in a Covid Isolation room under Dr Sushan Mukhopadhay, Director and HOD Cardiothoracic Surgery and Dr Prakash Chandra Mondal, HOD Cardiology.