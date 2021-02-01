Health dept wants to engage pvt hosps in dists for vaccination drive

Kolkata: State Health department is eager to engage the medium-scale private hospitals in the districts in the vaccination drive to conduct more number of vaccinations per day in order to meet the target on time.



Most of the major private hospitals in the city have already started the vaccination processes responding to the call of the state government. The Health officials in an earlier meeting with all the private hospitals in the city urged the latter to start vaccinating its health workers. The main purpose of the move was to ease the burden of the government hospitals.

Sources in the Health department said more number of private hospitals would be roped in to accelerate the vaccination process. These are mostly from the districts. All the front line workers would soon receive the shots once the process of vaccinating the health workers is finished. State government has already prepared the list of other front line workers including the civic bodies' staff, PWD employees, DM office staff and others.

Initially, the Health department roped in corporate hospitals with more than 500 employees as vaccination sites where they can inoculate other tiers of beneficiaries after administering the shots to the health care workers. The number of private hospitals participating in the inoculation drive would soon be increased.

Many private hospitals in the city had also shown interest to serve as vaccination centers. The State Health department has also given directives on how to conduct the drive following the protocols set by the Union Health ministry. Around 2.5 lakh health workers have already been vaccinated across Bengal so far. Bengal has already ranked third among all other states on the basis of the number of vaccinations conducted per day. State would vaccinate around 6 lakh health workers in the first phase.