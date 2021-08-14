Health dept to take over Kolkata Police Hosp

KOLKATA: The state Health department is set to take over Kolkata Police Hospital, which will be attached to the SSKM Hospital as its annex-6 building.



Around 25 per cent beds in the annex hospital will be reserved for the police personnel.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting held between the health officials and the representatives from the SSKM and Kolkata Police Hospital.

A private hospital used to provide treatment at the police hospital. According to sources, the number of beds will be increased by 200-250. Some of the departments at Sambhunath Pandit Hospital may be shifted to the Police Hospital as renovation works would be undertaken at the former.