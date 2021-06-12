Health dept to take action against lady doc, sister-in-charge

KOLKATA: The state Health department has decided to initiate departmental proceedings against the lady doctor of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and a sister-in-charge, whose conversation went viral in which the duo had allegedly conversed over taking away 26 vials of Tocilizumab injection from the anesthesia department.



The lady doctor, who is posted in the same department, had allegedly taken the name of doctor-MLA Dr Nirmal Maji while conversing with the nursing-in-charge. In the viral video, the lady doctor tried to persuade the nursing staff that high price drugs would be taken away from the department and Dr Maji had given her consent.

After the matter came to light, two probing teams were constituted—one by the Health department and the other by the CMCH. After going through the reports, the Health department came to know that the medicines were taken away from the department without following the hospital norms. They did not take consent from the head of the department and the registered medical officer.

"The manner in which the medicines were taken away was grossly unethical as it has been evident from the reports submitted to the health department. Departmental proceedings would be taken against them. Fake prescriptions were prepared for taking away the vials. The lady doctor used her influence," said a senior official.

Dr Maji has said some people were trying to malign him. He had already resigned from the post of Rogi Kalyan Samiti, chairman of the hospital in February, while contesting the election much before the incident happened. He also demanded stern action against those who had indulged in unethical activities.