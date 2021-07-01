Health dept to reserve 50% doses for people yet to get 2nd jab

KOLKATA: The state Health department has decided to utilise 50 per cent of the total doses of vaccine, which will arrive in the state, for those who are yet to receive their second dose. The decision has been taken after the department found that many people are in the queue to get their second jab.



The state lacks adequate supply of the vaccine doses from the Centre and hence the Health department is keen on using the doses more judiciously. According to the Health department sources, second doses of Covishield are due for around 4.8 lakh people falling in the bracket of 12-16 weeks while over 2 lakh people are waiting for the second dose belonging to the category of over 16 weeks. The second doses of Covaxin are due for 1.64 lakh people.

The state Health department is eager to complete the second dose vaccination as fast as possible. The state government has procured 18 lakh doses directly from the manufacturers by spending Rs 59 crore from the state's exchequer.

Even the vaccine wastage is negative in the state. Presently, the state has the capacity of vaccinating at least 5 lakh people a day, which can be stretched to 7 to 8 lakh a day subject to vaccine availability.

In all the districts, around 50 per cent of the available vaccine doses will be reserved for second dose only.